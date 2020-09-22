A tech entrepreneur is researching early COVID-19 treatments

Steve Kirsch hopes to help treat COVID-19 early by funding research that uses existing drugs.

ST. LOUIS — Have you heard of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund? It is a fund created by a Silicon Valley Tech Entrepreneur on a mission to find early treatments for the virus using existing drugs. MIT grad Steve Kirsch spoke with Dana about what inspired this fund.

Steve explains that the goal is to end the pandemic as quickly and inexpensively as possible. When the pandemic started, he asked himself what he could do as a high-tech entrepreneur to help and make a difference. Steve started speaking to researchers he has funded over the years and asked them what would make a difference. Many said drug repurposing would be the fastest and least expensive way to end the pandemic, the trials just needed to be funded.

Steve created a website, a charitable donation, a group of 12 scientists from all over the country, and more to get this program going. So far, progress has been positive.

Learn more at treatearly.org.

