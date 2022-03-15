Cozy Shop Owner Gives Back to the Community Through Her Involvement with the Lindenwood University Fashion Program

Owner and creative force, Lydia Crespo, works hard to ensure that her store is stocked full of unique hand-made items that have interesting stories

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Cozy Shop is just that. 400 square feet of coziness nestled in the heart of Main Street St. Charles. The women owned, family ran business brings together local makers and designers, and excels at gifting. It is the place to go for Midwest made items and gifts that help support the local economy and artists.

Owner and creative force, Lydia Crespo, works hard to ensure that her store is stocked full of unique hand-made items that have interesting stories, whether that be the production, the product itself, or how the business came to be.

When Crespo is not scouting new merchandise, you can find her in her studio, located in the Foundry Art Centre just blocks from Cozy Shop.

“Anything that’s tie-dyed you can see is actually going to be made right here on the street, down at the Foundry Art Centre,” Crespo said. “There’s a couple of other pieces that are here that are made at the Foundry Art Centre as well, but we’re pulling in from other people, other makers, other designers throughout the Midwest to fill up our shop. It’s really important to us that we are supporting those local artists, that we’re doing everything we can to help out that local economy.”

The decision to have her storefront located on Main Street, St. Charles, was easy for Crespo, as she feels St. Charles is a special place for those who come and visit.

Cozy Shop is also located a mile from Lindenwood University where Crespo serves on the Lindenwood Fashion Advisory Board.

As part of the Fashion Advisory Board for the university, Crespo helps with advising students, curriculum and what students are going to be learning, and how students will be putting what they learn into practice and real life.

Through her involvement with Lindenwood University, Crespo has shared her knowledge of the industry by mentoring fashion student interns. These interns get the opportunity to assist with her work, observe how she runs her business, and learn how to put what they are learning in the classroom into practice.

“Being a mentor is huge for me. Making sure that I am passing along what I’ve learned, those mistakes that I’ve made, or whatever it is that I’ve picked up along the way. Making sure that I can pass that along to them [Lindenwood fashion students] is huge for me.”

Crespo is honored to be able to support and give back to the community, through her business and love for fashion.





Website Link





THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.