Cozy Shop shares Mother’s Day Cheat Sheet for gifting local

ST. LOUIS — Take the stress out of shopping this Mother’s Day! Friday morning, owner of Cozy Shop, Lydia Crespo, joined Mary in studio to share their Mother’s Day cheat sheet. Lydia explains at Cozy Shop, gifting is their sweet spot. From the “Star Baker” Mother-in-Law to your fab “GLAM-A”, Cozy Shop has got your Mother’s Day shopping list covered. Everything at Cozy Shop is locally handmade or designed in the Midwest. Turn any gift into a local celebration.