Oakville home decorated for Halloween in 'Creepy Christmas' theme

At first glance, it appears the Sandvoss family decorated for Christmas early. Take a closer look and you’ll see they've decorated for Halloween.

ST. LOUIS — “It is creepy Christmas,” homeowner Julia Sandvoss said.

The theme changes every year, but you can always count on Julia, dressed up like Mrs. Claus' evil sister, to turn her Oakville home at 7402 Sandybridge Court into a haunted house. This is the first year the inside won't be open to the public. But she welcomes you to tour the front lawn, if you dare.

“It’s a huge production, but this year, obviously, we can’t invite everyone into our home. So we're trying to come up with something creative to still inspire the spirit of Halloween season but also bring a lot of joy,” she said.

This is Julia's definition of joy. Earning the nickname “Queen of Halloween.”

“I am the queen of Halloween and also the queen of Christmas, I think, as well,” she said.

So on Halloween night, she'll lead the public through her front yard.

“We feel like everyone needs mood brightening. But for everyone, remember to stay within social groups, wear a mask, distanced from us,” she said.

You'll find Santa's workshop, a sled, baby dolls everywhere, and a tree decorated with chains instead of a garland... oh, and the webbing is a nice touch.

Her haunted house is one inspired by the Happiest Place on Earth.

“My whole of love of Halloween has been from Day 1 inspired by Disney and their Haunted Mansion,” she said.

In case you're wondering, Julia actually does decorate for Christmas, and it's not creepy at all.

“Some really nice people say it looks like a magazine. I really love Christmas,” she said.

One thing's for sure. Julia's favorite holiday is Halloween.