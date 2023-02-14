'Creole with a Splash of Soul' stops by the Show Me kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Creole With Splash of Soul, was opened in May of 2021 off Manchester Avenue in The Groove. With over twenty-five years in nursing & management experience, Ronda Walker wanted to follow her passion in cooking and open her own restaurant. Having such a passion for cooking, which was cultivated by her dad, Ronda wanted to open a restaurant that offered a Saint Louis Creole tradition, mixed with her cultural tradition, which is soul food.
Ahead of the Mardi Gras festivities, Ronda Walker alongside her culinary student, Kayon Hester, joined Mary in studio to share about their Creole catfish dish. You can visit their restaurant and try the delectable dish for yourself at 4353 Manchester Ave. Give them a call at 314-249-2385 or visit their website at creolemeetsoul.com.