'Creole with a Splash of Soul' stops by the Show Me kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Creole With Splash of Soul, was opened in May of 2021 off Manchester Avenue in The Groove. With over twenty-five years in nursing & management experience, Ronda Walker wanted to follow her passion in cooking and open her own restaurant. Having such a passion for cooking, which was cultivated by her dad, Ronda wanted to open a restaurant that offered a Saint Louis Creole tradition, mixed with her cultural tradition, which is soul food.