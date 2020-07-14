Now is the time to visit Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy

If you are curious about cryotherapy, IV drips and more, Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy is the place to go.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Have you heard of cryotherapy or IV drip therapy? A place recently opened in Chesterfield that offers both of these services, and a whole lot more. Dana got the chance to speak with Heather and Shannon from Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy.

Shannon and Heather explain that Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy is St. Louis’s first one-stop-shop for all things health and wellness. They offer a number of modalities that are geared towards specifically reducing pain and inflammation. This will help boost your mood, your energy, and your immunity. Their goal is to make these treatments accessible and not cost prohibitive to the community.

Shannon and Heather explain cryotherapy as an equivalent to an ice bath, but times 1,000. You go into a chamber and stand there for 2.5-3 minutes and during that time, all the inflammation in your body decreases. It also boosts your mood and energy while calming your nervous system.

Many people come in for cryotherapy and then move on to other services such as PBM, an infrared sauna, IV drip therapy, vitamin shots, facials and more. During this difficult time, people have continued to come in and work while they receive various treatments. It is a peaceful and relaxing environment.

Right now, all new first time customers will get two free services. Your options are cryotherapy, the infrared sauna, or PBM. You can also get 50% off of your first IV drip.

Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy is located at 1691 Clarkson Road in Chesterfield, MO. Give them a call at 636-536-9516 or visit their website.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.