Culler Beauty’s self-adjusting foundation is revolutionary

ST. LOUIS — Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation to match all of your shades. No more guessing and no more drawers packed with countless colors. This foundation automatically matches your unique skin tone! Culler Beauty’s self-adjusting foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine.

The foundation starts out white and releases the color beads to get darker as it self-adjusts. From there, you get your perfect match! It moisturizes and is silky, too. There is a shine-free matte finish. There are two choices of foundation depending on the look you want.

There is a powerful SPF in the Culler Beauty foundation, but they made sure it does not make the product heavy. Your skin can look beautiful and enhanced, especially if you use the primer. While you don’t have to use the products together, there is an Ultimate Beauty Package on sale today.

When ordering your Culler Beauty self-adjusting foundation and primer, you’ll receive an additional $10 off special along with a free eyelash enhancer and free shipping. Learn more at culler10.com or call 1 (800) 813-0918.

