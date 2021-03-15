Culler Beauty has self-adjusting foundation in a matte finish

The foundation starts out white and releases the color beads to get darker as it self-adjusts.

Imagine how much easier it would be if you had just one foundation for all of your shades.

Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is becoming a game changer for people’s makeup routines.

The foundation starts out white and releases the color beads to get darker as it self-adjusts. From there, you get your perfect match!

It moisturizes and is silky, too. There is a shine-free matte finish. There are two choices of foundation depending on the look you want.

You can receive an additional $10 off special along with a free eyelash enhancer and free shipping when you order a Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation and Primer.

Call today at 1-800-813-0918 or visit culler10.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.