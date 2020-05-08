Inside Cured and Cultured: The restaurant, deli, market, and spirit shoppe all in one

Why just open a restaurant, when you can open a restaurant, deli, market, and spirit shoppe all in one? That's what Adam Hill decided to do in Belleville.



He said, "People are always going to need spirits. People are always going to want wine. People are always going to want to tear stuff at home."



Cured and Cultured is the name of this hybrid restaurant-market on West Main Street in Belleville.



Hill said, "If you have a great strip steak at the restaurant and you like the way we prepare it, we can give that same steak to you that you can prepare your real at home with all the instructions."



You'll find a lot of protein on the menu at Cured and Cultured.



He said, "We buy everything raw and prepare everything in house. And nothing's processed. So that's one of the things that we think probably separates us from a lot of other restaurants and even markets for that matter. A lot of the deli meat that people buy is processed in one form or another. We get it raw, and we prepare it in house and it goes on there."



There's even more planned for the space.



He said, "1100 square feet that will open next year for private parties, Chef's Table experiences, things like that."



So whether you're stopping by for lunch, dinner, or to take home something to cook, Cured and Cultured has you covered.