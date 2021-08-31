St. Louis stationary company ‘making life noteworthy’

Curio Press offers handmade custom paper goods.

ST. LOUIS — Communication has certainly sped up over the years. Texting and social media has cast a shadow over snail mail.

As Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson found out, a local entrepreneur is changing that narrative, and it’s picking up speed.

Curio Press offers handmade custom paper goods. Here’s how it works: select a design, personalize it, and they do the rest. Your stationary is handcrafted based on your choices and then shipped to your door.