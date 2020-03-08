Custom Discount Exteriors takes the pressure off the customer

Custom Discount Exteriors can get you a quality bid fast for work on your home.

Homeowners can almost always think of something that they need to update on the outside of their house. Everything from the roof and siding to windows and doors and more can always be changed. One company prides itself on the work they do and the fast estimates they give. This company is Custom Discount Exteriors. Tom Priester is here to tell us more.

Tom explains that Custom Discount Exteriors does all manners of work on the outside of your home. They can handle any kind of roofing, any kind of siding, windows, doors, decking and more. Tom says when they started 30 years ago, they only did basic windows, doors and siding. Through the years their customers asked for more and more, so they developed different training programs and classes to get their workers up to speed.

Custom Discount Exteriors wants to take the pressure off the customer. Tom says they developed a system where they could do the measuring electronically. They spend less than 30 minutes with someone to get the measuring done and leave the information for the customer to look over. Then, the following morning you will get your bid. They also offer financing options and conventional loans.

Call to schedule your appointment now and get a 10% discount off their already low prices. The number is 314-569-0777. You can also visit their website.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.