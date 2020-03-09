Get a free online COVID-19 assessment with CV19 CheckUp

This easy online tool can help you find your risk of contracting COVID-19 and your risk of spreading it to others.

ST. LOUIS — There is a new online COVID-19 self-assessment tool that is free and confidential. Paul Weiss and Juliet Simone from Oasis are here to give us all the details on CV19 CheckUp.

CV19 Checkup is a free online tool. Juliet explains that you simply go to the website and take an assessment that is about 10 minutes long. It asks you a series of questions that will result in very personalized risk assessment for getting COVID-19, the severity of what getting it might look like for you, and your risk of spreading it to others. The questions relate to not only your health but your behaviors as well.

Paul tells us that Oasis was founded in St. Louis, and it is a national non-profit with a successful aging mission. They promote successful aging through education, lifelong learning, health, habit change, and purposeful volunteering. Their largest program is the inter-generational tutoring program that is now going completely virtual. You can learn more at oasiseverywhere.org. They are working on digital connections in a variety of ways.

You can access this CV19 CheckUp tool at www.oasisnet.org/COVID.

