Cycle Showcase St. Louis returns to City Foundry

Malik Wilson visits the City Foundry to explore the biggest show of jaw-dropping motorcycles from around the world.

ST. LOUIS — This year, the St. Louis Cycle Show is excited to announce they are hosting 20 never-before-seen motorcycles which will be unveiled every 15 minutes. Plus, The Traveling Chopper himself, Charlie Weisel, will be their featured guest on Saturday.

They are thrilled he’s making a stop in St. Louis. Weisel will host a Chopper Chat to discuss his journey covering 48 states, 29 countries, and counting.

The Cycle Showcase event will feature 50+ historically significant, hand-crafted works of two-wheeled art. Museums and private collections from across the country will come together to display a wide range of motorcycles, with an emphasis on the beauty in both the design and engineering.

Cycle Showcase is also home to a variety of motorcycle-related pieces of artwork exhibited right alongside beautiful bikes in an art gallery atmosphere. Cycle Showcase is excited for the opportunity to show the motorcycle community from an artist’s perspective. Up and coming local artists, crafters and vendors are scheduled to appear.

The Smooches for Pooches Doggie Kissing Booth is back too so pucker up for the pups and help raise money for Dirk’s Fund, a non-profit, large breed dog rescue facility located in Pacific, MO.