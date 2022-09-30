Dana pays a visit to the Rosebud Vault Boutique

The Rosebud Vault Boutique is full of clothes and accessories but so much history, too!

ST. LOUIS — About an hour outside of St. Louis City you’ll find a much smaller one that’ll make you stop and smell the roses.

Rosebud is the tiny town with a big personality and a population under a thousand, but the people who live here say that’s what makes it so special.

The Rosebud Vault boutique sits in an iconic, historical building on the corner of highway 50 and third street. The building has a long list of past lives, and while it’s sat here for so long the only traffic it ever really sees is foot traffic and plenty of through traffic.

What used to be a bank then a post office is now your one stop shop for trends and a shop where you’ll likely find your new favorite outfit.

“I fell in love with the building first then decided what I was going to do in here," owner Trisha Schmanke explained. "My husband and I decided to buy it, he asked me what I was going to do in here. I didn’t know, but it hit me.”

Trisha made it her mission to welcome the wonderful people of Rosebud and those just passing through with affordable styles, a wide selection and size range.

You can order from the Rosebud Vault Boutique on their website, or follow along with their newest arrivals on Facebook or Instagram.

