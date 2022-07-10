Dana stops by Treats Unleashed to find out about the Oakville Food & Treat Festival

The Oakville Food & Treat Festival is this Saturday, 10/8 from 10-2 pm. All the proceeds benefit PAW Stoppers, Dogs For Our Brave & Second Chance Ranch.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — There’s a paw-ty on the parking lot of the Treats Unleashed Oakville shop this Saturday, October 8 from 10-2pm.

All proceeds benefit PAW Stoppers, Dogs For Our Brave & Second Chance Ranch.

Activities include giveaways & raffles, free samples, BIG 1 day sale, paw painting, K9 demonstrations & more!

The event is free to attend, but Treats Unleashed will be selling 10 raffle tickets for $5 and all the proceeds from the raffle ticket sales at the event go toward the three organizations listed above.

You can use your raffle tickets on different pet-themed raffle baskets, our guessing game, and a pet photo contest.

You can register online for free, or grab the $5 for 10 Raffle tickets deal at treats-unleashed.com or at the event.

Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.