Dana visits Tenth Life Cat Rescue

There's nothing spookier than cats when it comes to Halloween!

ST. LOUIS — Last week, Dana paid a visit to Care STL to show you some pets that are available for adoption ahead of the holidays, and this morning she’s at it again with Tenth Life Cat Rescue.

Black cats are a staple during spooky season, but the negative connotation has got to go so we’re encouraging people to do what they can ahead of the holidays for these sweet animals.

Tenth Life Cat Rescue joined Dana in studio for National Black Cat Appreciation Day in August to help put some of these myths to rest.

You can adopt, volunteer or foster and donate money or supplies, to the cat rescue. All are needed and welcomed.

You will need to make an appointment before going to meet the cats. There is about 100 in foster homes, and about 30 on location.

Tenth Life Cat Rescue is located at 3202 Cherokee Street. Stop by or give them a call at (314) 808-2454.