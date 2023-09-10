'Dance for Dravet' exceeds fundraising goal this weekend

The event was designed to raise awareness of Dravet syndrome and raise funds for the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF).

ST. LOUIS — The 5th annual Dance for Dravet took place on Friday, October 6th at Third Degree Glass Factory in St Louis, Missouri.

Started in 2019 by the Brennan and Odlaug families, the event was designed to raise awareness of Dravet syndrome and raise funds for the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), in honor of family member Anna Odlaug who is 9 years old. Their first four events raised over $1.2M.

For 2023, they have exceeding their goal, raising $529,000! These funds are critical for helping to drive the mission of DSF forward.

If you missed the annual fundraiser, there are still ways you can help the fight against dravet syndrome. Visit dravetfoundation.org and click donate.