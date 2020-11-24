Singing sensation ‘DCappella’ performs ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation.

ST. LOUIS — This morning, Show Me St. Louis featured DCappella’s version of Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

They came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Their first debut was on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018.

Since then, the group has had some great accolades, such as completing a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada. They even sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

The group is getting ready to release a new song that they’re very excited for.

For more information on DCappella, visit sites.disney.com/dcappella and follow them on social media.