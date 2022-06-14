Deal yourself into a new career at Horseshoe St. Louis

Dana DiPiazza visited the casino formerly known as Lumiere to learn more how you can fast-track a career as a dealer.

Gaming is a great industry in which to build a career.

Horseshoe St. Louis now has an opportunity to learn the industry at dealer school which essentially puts their perspective team members on the “fast-track” for success.

What would any interested applicants have to do to become dealers?

Horseshoe St. Louis offers paid 3-week training program to walk any new perspective team member through what it is to be a casino dealer. Those who say they can’t count or that they cannot take the stress…nothing could be further from the truth. They work with folks who have great attitudes and who are willing to learn. The skills come naturally, even though many out there don’t know that.

What games would you learn?

In 3 weeks, you can learn how to effectively get around a Blackjack game. There are other games to learn in due time, but you can hit the floor running within a new career in just about a month.

What is the pay?

Well, the pay does fluctuate, but if you go their website, you will see that they now offer a guaranteed rate of pay which is normally unheard of. They care about their people and recognize and reward great performance. There are other benefits as well such as medical insurance, 401-k plans, paid time off, etc.

For more information, visit caesars.com/careers. Or call Human Resources at (314) 881-7750.

