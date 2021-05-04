Loyal to Local: Dear Coco Design

Roxy Jenkins began painting embryos after her own struggles with infertility.

ST. LOUIS — Dear Coco Design is a local business creating embryo paintings of the sweetest miracles.

Roxy Jenkins began painting embryos after her own struggles with infertility. A year after getting married, she and her husband decided to grow their family. Little did they know, the next five years would be a bumpy, winding path navigating infertility.

It took seven medicated cycles, two IUIs, three retrievals and transfers, and one twin miscarriage until their little Coco finally made her way into the world. She is the reason for Dear Coco Design.

Roxy believes every story you share of how your embryo came into existence is as unique as the embryo itself. All paths to parenthood are valid and worthy of sharing.