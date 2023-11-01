x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Death of a Salesman comes to St. Louis

The iconic show begins its run tonight at The Edison Theatre and our very own Malik Wilson got a little behind the scenes look.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Death of a Salesman addresses loss of identity and a man's inability to accept change within himself and society. 

The iconic show is being played and over at The Edison Theatre and our Malik Wilson got a little behind the scenes look.

The show will be Jan. 11-29. 

For more information, click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Before You Leave, Check This Out