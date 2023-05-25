"It has, hopefully, an impact on helping us all remember to reduce, reuse, recycle."

ST. LOUIS — If you have walkup and down the Delmar Loop this time of year, chances are you’ll see the colorful mannequins hanging out in front of each store. That's right! The 14th annual Mannequins Project is underway.

The annual competition connects local artists and businesses like the owner of Which Wich, Neelam Khurana and artist Celeste Grayer.

This is Celeste's sixth year partnering with Which Wich for the Mannequins Project.

"Such an amazing artist. She understands me, She understands what Which Wich stands for," Khurana said.

This year, Celeste’s mannequin is named Timeless.

"I found watches. So that's why my piece is called Timeless. I try to bring a new vibe to each time. So this one I brought Timeless to it, connecting to people. And that's what the favorite part about this project for me is really connecting all the pieces of art, joy, community and love," Grayer said.

The project brings awareness to the importance of respecting our planet. The mannequins are placed in front of their chosen storefronts on Earth Day and each artist uses repurposed materials to bring their mannequin to life.

Sheila Suderwalla is a seasoned artist in the Mannequins Project. Her Mannequin, Miss Espresso Yourself, is placed outside of Starbucks. And you could say that recyclables have never looked so good!

"It has an influence on hopefully an impact on helping us all remember to reduce, reuse, recycle," Suderwalla said.

This year is the 1st ever Mannequins Scavenger Hunt. The first person to visit all 21 mannequins and post to social media tagging @manneuqinsproject will receive a $100 gift card to use at any of the participating locations on Delmar.

If you would like to learn more about the Mannequin Project, click here.

