From TikTok to a Bridgeton bakery, 'Destined Indulgence' gets high praise

The owner first discovered her talent when baking her own children's birthday cakes

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Welcome to Destined Indulgence off St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, where the customers might just be as passionate about this bakery as the founder, Destiney Jones.

Bre Nichols, a customer, said, “This place was destined for her.”

Destiney said, “I didn't realize this was what I was born to do, but it has come to appear that it is what I was born to do.”

Destiney first discovered her talent when baking her own children's birthday cakes.

“I have 3 girls. They are very different, and I could never find unique things in the grocery stores. My oldest daughter, she wanted super girls, and every time we went to the grocery store, it was always boy superheroes. And she wanted something unique, her favorite super girls. So I said, ‘I'll do a cake’. And I started doing more and more cakes, all unique themes. Styles and looks you couldn't find in the grocery stores. It got more and more popular from there.”

She began baking more than custom cakes and making videos on TikTok.

Destiney said, “Within a month I had 30,000 followers, then 60,000, then 80,000. I was like, ‘I think these people think I'm good.’”

Destined Indulgence serves everything from turtle berries which have caramel and nuts to cupcakes and brookies along with a 3-tiered chocolate cake. But her 3 most popular items involve cheesecake. The number one most popular item is the Dipped Cheesecake, served on a stick. The second most popular item is the Cheesecake Stuffed Pretzel. And the third most popular item on the menu is the Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake.

Her TikTok popularity was the catalyst for opening a bakery last year in Bridgeton. And when people aren’t learning about her on TikTok, her loyal customers are spreading the word.

Bre said, “Whenever people want to get a cupcake or cake, because she decorates cakes amazingly, I say, 'Go to Destiney.' And she's super sweet, I love her.”

Destiney doesn't do it alone. Her husband quit his job as an executive chef to help.

“I'm very proud of her and what she's accomplished so far,” said Sean Jones.

The only thing better than her videos on TikTok? Getting to try her baked goods in person.

Destined Indulgence

11977 St Charles Rock Rd Ste 125, Bridgeton, MO 63044

(314) 551-9937

destinedindulgence.com

Follow @destinedindulgence on TikTok.