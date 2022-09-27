Did you know most tree problems are caused by humans?

Metropolitan Forestry Services Inc. stops by to discuss the importance of setting trees up for success

The transition to fall is important for your home décor and wardrobe, but also for your landscaping, too! Metropolitan Forestry Services is a family owned and operated company that strives to keep the trees of St. Louis healthy and thriving -- all while educating their clients and the public about the right ways to take care of their trees.

President of Metropolitan Forestry Services, Meggan Hargrave, and Master Gardner, Julie Deken stopped by to discuss fall tree care and the importance of setting trees up for success.

"Some of the most common problems that we're seeing right now are bad tree work. So trees and incorrect work being done by people who shouldn't be working on trees and construction damage," Hargrave explained. "So, as people are building new homes and staying home with COVID and making additions, disrupting the root zone and and hurting the trees without knowing that they're hurting them."

Certified Arborists (Members of ISA, TCIA, and St. Louis Arborist Association) with experience should only be used to work on your trees.

