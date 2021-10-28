Did you know that carbon monoxide is the leading cause of injuries sent to the emergency room every year?

Carbon monoxide sends more than 50,000 Americans to the emergency room annually, making it the leading cause of injuries, outpacing car accidents.

The CDC estimates approximately 400 people are killed from unintentional C-O exposure in the the U.S. every year. The only way to know if C-O is in a home is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.

Columbus, Ohio Division of Fire, Retired Assistant Chief David Whiting joined Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean with more on what you can do to protect your family.



Homes with fuel-burning appliances or attached garages are common sources of C-O. Those potential sources include Furnaces/Boilers; Water Heaters; Fireplaces (gas and wood burning); Wood Stoves; Gas Stoves/Ovens; Clothes Dryers; and cars running in an attached garage.



Carbon monoxide is produced from burning combustible fossil fuels such as natural gas, propane, and gasoline. When these types of home appliances are installed and maintained properly, they are very safe, but when a vent is blocked, or the appliance is not operating as it should C-O is generated and that creates a serious problem. It’s important to know which type of appliances you have. When there’s an attached garage the car should never be left running with the door open or closed – that causes C-O to enter the home.

Symptoms of C-O are similar to the flu. C-O is often called the “silent killer” because people will often ignore its early signs and when they stay in the environment where levels are rising it can be deadly. Symptoms include severe headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea, and can include confusion, irritability, impaired judgement, loss of coordination and consciousness.

There’s a new alarm that just hit the market in August and its technology goes beyond just beeping to let you know when C-O is present. The Knox Safety C-O alarm not only detects CO, but alarms and alerts with voice messaging, icons, and a scrolling LCD display that provides information prior to it becoming a medical emergency. It delivers critical information along with potentially life-saving response actions. And the Knox Safety alarm’s messaging can be set to be in either English or Spanish.

Knox Safety C-O Alarm is available to purchase at Walmart. To find more information, visit knox.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.