Dino & Dragon Stroll makes its way to St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — You may think of dinosaurs and dragons to be just a magical fantasy somewhere in your imagination, but they are alive and well here in St. Louis.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson was able to get up close and personal to meet a few of them.

Dino & Dragon Stroll takes place Saturday and Sunday, January 22 – 23 at America’s Center Convention Complex. Tickets are $17.99 each and must be purchased online in advance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dinoanddragonstroll.com.

