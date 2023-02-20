Disbelief: A Night of Wonder & Laughter

Randy Kalin Jesse Bader and Josh Weidner present: Disbelief: A Night of Wonder and Laughter.

ST. LOUIS — In the coming weeks three of St Louis's top magicians are coming together with their acts to create an evening full of magic comedy and audience participation.

The three visited the Show Me St. Louis studio with Malik Wilson to give us all a little sneak peak.

Randy Kalin has spent several decades as a full-time magician honing his craft as a master of classic magic.

Jesse Bader applies his skills as an accomplished filmmaker to put his own unique modern twist on many classical magic concepts and bring magic into the 21st century.

Josh Weidner brings his comedy and magic act he entertains corporate audiences like MasterCard Wells Fargo and CostCo to make you laugh and gasp in amazement.