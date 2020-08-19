Stadium-style disc golf competitions this weekend at CarShield Field

CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri will be transformed into a 9-hole disc golf course.

O'FALLON, Mo. — There is a new way to play disc golf this weekend that has never been done in the St. Louis region before.

“We’re basically turning a baseball stadium into a 9-hole disc golf course. We’re going to use portable baskets, and those will be set up throughout and just outside the stadium for people to have a unique experience here in the St. Louis region,” said Bekin Youngblood, St. Charles County Parks Program Coordinator.

The competition will take place on Sunday, August 23 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Guests of all ages and skill levels are invited to sign up and play disc golf on and around the baseball field, as well as the stadium.

Morning and afternoon tee times are available with a break in between for lunch. You’re not allowed to bring your own food and drinks, but they will be for sale at the field. There will even be alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

The 9-hole tournament is $25, and that includes two commemorative disks. You can also choose to come out and play on your own for fun. There will also be contests available.

Disc Golf CarShield Field is limited to 180 players. Online registration is available until Friday, August 21. Visit discgolfscene.com to register and search for CarShield Field Disc Golf Event.

More information: call (636) 949-7535