Loyal to Local: Disco!

ST. LOUIS — When you’re planning an event, it can be difficult booking multiple vendors. But what if there was a company that made it easier to do all of that in one place?

Brittany Dwyer is the owner and founder of Disco! – a website marketplace that allows you to easily explore and book group experiences and events.

It takes the hassle out of planning so you can get together with groups in creative and fun ways.

You can search the website by group size, pricing, and availability. Then, you can easily book with just a couple of clicks.