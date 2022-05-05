Discounts for St. Louis Attractions

In honor of National Tourism and Travel Week Show Me St. Louis teamed up with Explore St. Louis to provide discounts to local attractions and businesses

Family Fun

Visit the History Museum and Eat at Breakfast/Lunch Café this Summer

Visitor Pass for Four at Historic Sappington House Museum on Saturdays 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on either May 21, June 18, July 16 or August 20, 2022. Eat at The Barn restaurant for ten dollars off your Meal that Same Day. For Reservations, call (314) 822-8171.

The Thomas Sappington House Museum, located near the intersection of Interstates-270/44 and near Grant's Trail, is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is tucked away in a 2.5-acre park, featuring lush lawns and a small lake and fountain. A rare example in Missouri of Federal architecture, popular from 1780 to 1830, the historic structure still stands at its original site and is bordered by period flower and herb gardens which appear as they did over 200 years ago.

Historic Sappington House is judged to be the oldest brick home in St. Louis County. Meticulously restored and elegantly refurbished with authentic, early American antiques dating from before 1835, the site allows visitors to look back in time to see how wilderness inhabitants lived in the early 1800s.

A getaway to Historic Sappington House must involve delicious food, in this case, freshly prepared farm-to-table, all day breakfasts, lunches and hand-crafted pastries/baked desserts from The Barn restaurant. Above The Barn, the Loft Gift Shop specializes in American Rustic Chic gifts for your lifestyle, garden and all occasions.

Whether it is natural beauty or a historical, cultural experience or delectable dining or boutique shopping that you crave, you will enjoy your visit to Historic Sappington House.

Monday Night Madness

Most people wind down on Monday. You wind up. All you can play activities or All you can play games are just $11.99 per person after 4:00 pm on Mondays! Just because the week has started doesn’t mean the party has to stop.

Save $2.00 Off Miniature Museum Admission

We are proud to be joining forces with Explore St Louis, KSDK, and Show Me St Louis in recognition of National Travel & Tourism Week, giving us the opportunity to celebrate the joy, strength and passion found at the Miniature Museum of Greater St Louis. Your world is about to get smaller!

Use this coupon for $2.00 off up to four admissions to see our collections, exhibits, and gift shop. This special offer expires May 20th.

Comments or questions? MiniMuseumSTL@gmail.com

BOGO Admission to the Missouri Botanical Garden

Celebrate National Travel and Tourism week with BOGO tickets! General admission tickets, purchased online for visits on May 4 through May 19 are eligible. Use promo code NTT2022 to redeem.

Valid for online purchases only. On-site purchases do not qualify for BOGO. Not valid for special events, classes or programs. Cannot be combined with other rates, offers or discounts. Max offer is 5 free tickets. No cashback value on complimentary tickets.

BOGO Myseum Offer

Purchase one child general admission at regular price, get one adult in FREE!

For every child general admission purchased at regular price, one adult gets in free. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Show Me St. Louis must be mentioned to get offer. Offer is good through end of business May 31, 2022.

10% Off All Aerial Adventures, Championship Miniature Golf and Observation Deck

Visit our website to see our adventure offerings and then use Promo Code 22EXPSTL10 when checking out to receive 10% off all tickets on your reservation.

Our attractions are family friendly and suitable for ages 4 and up.

$3 Off to HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever

Enjoy $3 OFF to our new special exhibition, HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever!

HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever explores the science behind ice hockey. Technology, physics and other topics highlight the advances of the sport over time and show that science is everywhere in hockey.

Redeem by purchasing your tickets online at www.slsc.org/hockey and use the discount code M840 or call us at (314) 289-4400 and mention this offer for National Travel and Tourism Week.

This discount will be valid for the length of exhibition run which is September 5, 2022.

Combo Tickets for the Aquarium

Enjoy great savings when you purchase the following ticket combo packages here at St. Louis Union Station!

Aquarium and Wheel- Includes tickets to the St. Louis Aquarium and The St. Louis Wheel

Aquarium Fantastic Five- Includes tickets to Aquarium, The St. Louis Wheel, Carousel, Mini Golf and Mirror Maze.

High Five Combo includes tickets to Ropes Course, The St. Louis Wheel, Carousel, Mini Golf and Mirror Maze.

The Cheshire's Zoo Adventure Package

Summer is here and the Saint Louis Zoo is the destination for you and your family! The Cheshire hotel offers complimentary breakfast, internet, and features an outdoor pool. On property, we also offer 3 dining options including Starbucks, Basso, and a local favorite, Fox & Hounds Tavern. Our Zoo Adventure Package will include four Zoo Adventure tickets to the Saint Louis Zoo, valued at $60.

The Family Package Coupon for the National Museum of Transportation

Package Includes 2 Adult and 2 Children Admission Tickets.4 Miniature Train Rides. $15.00 Gift Card for The Boxcar Boutique Gift shop! The Miniature Train starts March 12th, weather permitting. Gift Shop Card redeemable for merchandise only, no food products; because of discount no change given for gift card use, can be used anytime until fully redeemed. After online checkout you will immediately receive an email with your order number verifying your purchase. Your family fun pack card will be waiting for you at the welcome desk upon your next visit, or mailed if you choose that option.

Hotels

Get Social in St. Louis

Whether a date night or a night with friends, make your experience at the brand new AC hotel St. Louis Central West End memorable. Try something new with our Get Social in St. Louis Central West End offer. Treat your taste buds to signature cocktails and small bites worth remembering at AC Lounge.

2 Signature Cocktails

2 Small Plates

2PM Late Check Out

Promotional Code: ES7

Valid Stay Dates May 5, 2022 - August 31, 2022

Summer Park and Fly Offer

Have you booked your summer vacation and have to catch an early morning flight? Crowne Plaza St. Louis Airport offers Park and Fly Packages where your room includes complimentary parking and access to our 24/7 airport shuttle. Instead of waking up at 2:00 am to catch your 6:00 am flight to Cancun, book your package with us and you will be at the airport in less than 10 minutes!

Vacation Savings by Drury Hotels

Enjoy extra savings in St. Louis! Book your stay at Drury Inn and Suites with promo code ENJOY and then enjoy discounts to the city's top attractions. We've got you covered with our free amenities, including hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, and 5:30 Kickback with dinnertime snacks and drinks.

Drury Inn & Suites St. Louis Airport

Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood

Drury Inn & Suites Convention Center

Drury Inn & Suites Forest Park

Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at Union Station

Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at The Arch

Enjoy 15% off at the New Tru and Home2 Suites Downtown St. Louis

Enjoy 15% off our regular rates at either the newly opened Home2 Suites or Tru Downtown St. Louis. Just call directly (314) 916-0314. Offer is valid from May 2, 2022 - June 30, 2022 and is subject to availability. Just mention KSDK when you call!

17% Off Your Stay at Le Meridien STL Downtown

To celebrate our Grand Opening we are offering 17% off of your reservations at the Le Meridien! The offer is valid from our Grand Opening Celebration on May 5, 2022 until the end of the year. Please join us at the hotel, 1019 Pine Street St. Louis, MO 63101, on May 5 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, to celebrate with us!

Pool Day Pass at Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

Experience Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton's rooftop pool, with passes starting at $50, available weekend and limited weekends, purchased at resortpass.com.

The rooftop pool deck at Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is a tranquil gem risen above the hustle and bustle of Clayton. The picturesque blue water and light breeze set against the Clayton skyline allows hotel guests to channel the spirit of a chic European summer and rediscovering the art of relaxation. Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton’s pool deck has all the summer essentials including pool loungers, day beds, plush towels, an exclusive warm weather soundtrack, games such as backgammon, large chess, and cornhole along with other lifestyle summer activations through the season.

Double Play Offer: Save up to $30

Book our exclusive Double Play offer that includes accommodations, plus:- Two tickets to the Bud Deck at Ballpark Village, the most exciting Cardinals home game viewing spot in the city. Two drink tickets at Bar Bourbon here at Live! by Loews, just steps from Busch Stadium. (Tickets valid for Bud Deck access on arrival day only). This is a non-commissionable rate plan. Rates and discounts are subject to availability and to change without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Discount included in price shown at time of booking.

St. Louis Baseball Grand Slam Getaway: 2 Game Day Tickets

Travel on over to the Marriott St. Louis Grand and we'll show you a big part of what St. Louis is all about with our St. Louis Baseball Grand Slam Getaway so you can enjoy all the fun of the baseball game.

Guests who book to stay at the Marriott St. Louis Grand between April 12, 2022 and October 2, 2022 will receive free Wi-Fi, two Game Day baseball tickets, self-parking and $20 in food and beverage credit. This offer is valid on all days and for all stay lengths.

Vacation Savings by Drury Hotels

Enjoy extra savings in St. Louis! Book your stay at Pear Tree Inn St. Louis Near Union Station with promo code ENJOY and then enjoy extra discounts to the city's top attractions. We've got you covered with our free amenities, including hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, and 5:30 Kickback with dinnertime snacks and drinks.

A Chase Park Plaza Getaway

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel is thrilled to be celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week! Book a stay with promo code SHOWME and receive discounted rates, complimentary self-parking and breakfast for two in Preston’s.

Rates are subject to availability, certain restrictions or blackout dates may apply. Offers cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers, and do not apply to groups, past stays, or existing reservations. Rates do not include taxes or service charge. Breakfast in Preston’s is capped at $25 per person, per day. Any unused package element will not be refunded. Must book with promo code: SHOWME.

Treat Yourself to The Spa at Hotel Saint Louis

Find time to relax and treat yourself!

Looking for a little rest and relaxation? Find everything you need to feel rejuvenated. This is a $90 savings value as you will receive $30 F&B credit to Union 30 and a $60 credit to the Spa at Hotel Saint Louis.

Promotional Code: ZJ1 What's this?

Valid Stay Dates: February 17, 2022 - September 30, 2022

Treat yourself to a dine, detox and and dream package.

Add a spa package to your stay.

Be sure that the Promotional Code appears in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation, or call 1-800-228-9290 and ask for the promotional code.

For toll-free numbers outside the US please visit Global Reservation Numbers

Dining

Cardinals Pre-Game Party Discount

Cardinals Nation hosts the Official Pregame Party of the St. Louis Cardinals before every home game! This ticketed pep-rally style party includes a full buffet along with a full service all-inclusive bar. It's the best 2 ½ hours money can buy!

Cardinals Nation is offering $10 off for all Pre-Game Parties this season! Use code 22EXPLOREPRE at checkout for discounted tickets.*

*purchases from May 5, 2022 at 12:01am to May 8, 2022 at 11:59pm are valid for this offer.

Half Price Coffee at Java Plus

Offering 1/2 Price coffee Tuesday's and Thursday's from 7:00 am-10:00 am.

Free Dessert at Juniper's Sunday Supper

Enjoy a free dessert, per table, at Sunday Supper. Sunday Supper is a weekly event that features all-you-care-to-eat platters of either regular or hot fried chicken, family-style sides and cornbread for the all-inclusive price of $24.99 per person. Each table is 2 guests so a table of 4 people would receive 2 free desserts. Please note, this is only available on the Sunday Suppers on May 15, 22, and 29. There will be NO Sunday Supper on Mother's Day, May 8th. Just mention KSDK upon ordering to redeem this offer!

$5 Off Orders of $50.00 or More from Kizmet or Saddleback Chocolates

KIZMET, handcrafted by Saddleback Chocolates, is artisanal chocolate, with truly unique flavors, mixed with full-spectrum hemp CBD oil. Receive $5.00 off on all orders of $50.00 or more. Use discount code "SHOWME" at checkout. Valid through 5/19/2022.

Saddleback Chocolates are a decadent, velvety blend of quality chocolate with a gold-dusted finish for a beautiful, unique look. Receive $5.00 off on all orders of $50.00 or more. Use discount code "SHOWME" at checkout. Valid through 5/19/2022.

Rewards from The Old Spaghetti Factory

Sign up for OSF Rewards and receive a free garlic cheese bread.

Attractions

The Bud Deck at Ballpark Village

Use promocode MAYVIP to save $5/ticket to the Bud Deck, located on the third floor of the Budweiser Brew House in Ballpark Village.

Experience a World-Class Opera Festival

Join Opera Theatre of Saint Louis for its 2022 Festival Season. Every summer, audiences travel to St. Louis from around the country to experience this acclaimed arts festival, which offers four productions of classic and contemporary operas performed in English and accompanied by members of the Grammy Award-winning St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Tickets start at just $25!

15% off of Show Tickets for The Boom Boom Room

Receive 15% off of show tickets, valid for the show dates of May and June of 2022 for our Bombshells in Space: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody. Use promo code: BOOM15 to redeem.

Save $5 on Single Tickets to Union Avenue Opera

Enjoy $5.00 off single tickets to Union Avenue Opera's memorable summer of original language opera with discount code EXPLORESTL at checkout. Offer valid through May 20, 2022.

The season opens with Tchaikovsky's masterpiece EUGENE ONEGIN, a cautionary tale of what was, what was not, and what could have been. Performances July 8, 9, 15, 16 at 8:00PM. Presented in Russian with English supertitles.

Drink. Cheat. Scheme. Repeat. Just don't get caught unaware as Verdi's riotous Italian romp FALSTAFF takes center stage. Performances July 29, 30, August 5, 6 at 8:00 pm. Presented in Italian with English supertitles.

The 2022 season concludes with the magic of a midsummer's night as lovers reunite, passions reignite, and new romance blossoms in Stephen Sondheim's charming A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. Performances August 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8:00 pm. Presented in English with English supertitles.

All performances take place at Union Avenue Opera, 733 N. Union Blvd. STL 63108 in the historic Union Avenue Christian Church just North of Forest Park and the intersection of Union and Delmar Boulevards.

Discounts at National Blues Museum Store and The Arch Store

Shoppers can receive a 10% discount on purchases at the store at the National Blues Museum and The Arch Store from Thursday May 5 through Thursday May 19. Just mention the KSDK discount offer at the time of purchase.

Transportation

Corporate Transportation Offers May Savings

Spring Flowers are blooming, and so are our savings!

Corporate Transportation provides professionally chauffeured transportation services for Airport Shuttles, Date Nights, Winery Tours, Weddings, schools, churches, and Corporate Events.

During May, Corporate Transportation offers a 5% discount on Sedans and SUVs and 10% off Shuttles, Mini and Motor Coach Buses for any group size.

Call us at (314) 423-1516 for up to 10% off.