Discover the science behind hockey at the Saint Louis Science Center's new exhibit 'Hockey: Faster Than Ever'

The walk-through exhibition features real artifacts, immersive experiences, and hands-on interactives.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

There's a new exhibition at the Saint Louis Science Center called Hockey: Faster Than Ever.

The walk-through exhibition features real artifacts, immersive experiences, and hands-on interactives. It covers the basic history of hockey and its rules, an in-depth look at just how much technology goes into the game. It also features a lot of St. Louis' special St. Louis connection with the sport.

At the exhibit, explore the following:

Historical objects and artifacts telling the transformation of the game through its history

State-of-the-art equipment, including gear used by current NHL players

“Hockey Science Lab” where guests can try hands-on hockey activities and interactives

Additionally, the Science Center has partnered with the St. Louis Blues and the Plager Family to display memorabilia highlighting the history of hockey in St. Louis.

Items are also on display from the collection of Tony DeLia.

Items from the Plager Family include:

Jerseys belonging to Bob Plager and Barclay Plager

Bobby Plager’s game-used gloves and shoulder pads and his travel equipment trunk

Stanley Cup replica trophy with names inscribed

Original arena plaques

Items from the St. Louis Blues include:

Pads worn by Goalie Jordan Binnington during the 2020-21 Season

Niko Mikkola’s custom made 2022 Winter Classic stick

Ville Husso Stanley Cup Final issued jersey (2019)

Hockey sticks used by ten St. Louis Blues players during the Stanley Cup Finals

Items from the collection of Tony DeLia

Highlighted Interactives:

Reaction time – how many lights can you hit in a minute?

Slapshot speed – what’s your highest speed in 3 shots?

How many targets can you hit with your puck in 30 seconds?

Stanley Cup touchscreen

Highlighted Objects:

A real Zamboni ice resurfacer

Vintage skates and gear from the late 19th and early 20th centuries

Displays demonstrating the evolution of protective gear

Display lockers outfitted with jerseys and current gear of NHL stars

HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever is an exhibition produced and toured internationally by Flying Fish in collaboration with the Montreal Science Centre, supported by the NHL and the NHLPA.