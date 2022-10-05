Discover the science behind hockey at the Saint Louis Science Center's new exhibit 'Hockey: Faster Than Ever'

There's a new exhibition at the Saint Louis Science Center called Hockey: Faster Than Ever.
The walk-through exhibition features real artifacts, immersive experiences, and hands-on interactives. It covers the basic history of hockey and its rules, an in-depth look at just how much technology goes into the game. It also features a lot of St. Louis' special St. Louis connection with the sport.
At the exhibit, explore the following:
- Historical objects and artifacts telling the transformation of the game through its history
- State-of-the-art equipment, including gear used by current NHL players
- “Hockey Science Lab” where guests can try hands-on hockey activities and interactives
Additionally, the Science Center has partnered with the St. Louis Blues and the Plager Family to display memorabilia highlighting the history of hockey in St. Louis.
Items are also on display from the collection of Tony DeLia.
Items from the Plager Family include:
- Jerseys belonging to Bob Plager and Barclay Plager
- Bobby Plager’s game-used gloves and shoulder pads and his travel equipment trunk
- Stanley Cup replica trophy with names inscribed
- Original arena plaques
Items from the St. Louis Blues include:
- Pads worn by Goalie Jordan Binnington during the 2020-21 Season
- Niko Mikkola’s custom made 2022 Winter Classic stick
- Ville Husso Stanley Cup Final issued jersey (2019)
- Hockey sticks used by ten St. Louis Blues players during the Stanley Cup Finals
- Items from the collection of Tony DeLia
Highlighted Interactives:
- Reaction time – how many lights can you hit in a minute?
- Slapshot speed – what’s your highest speed in 3 shots?
- How many targets can you hit with your puck in 30 seconds?
- Stanley Cup touchscreen
Highlighted Objects:
- A real Zamboni ice resurfacer
- Vintage skates and gear from the late 19th and early 20th centuries
- Displays demonstrating the evolution of protective gear
- Display lockers outfitted with jerseys and current gear of NHL stars
HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever is an exhibition produced and toured internationally by Flying Fish in collaboration with the Montreal Science Centre, supported by the NHL and the NHLPA.
For more information, or to purchase tickets visit slsc.org/.