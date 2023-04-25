'Disguise the Surprise' shares grad gift ideas

Graduation season is here, but the gifting does not have to be boring! Disguise the Surprise joins us in our Show Me studio with creative ways to gift your grad.

ST. LOUIS — Disguise The Surprise is a new gift-packaging tool that allows you to be more thoughtful and personal with your gifting. Because - adding the element of surprise to your gifting makes it way more fun for everyone! And as graduation season is upon us, it only makes sense to put those students to the test!

Tuesday morning, Duffy Hofer, Founder of Disguise The Surprise, reusable and adjustable gift box dividers joined Mary in the Show Me Studio with innovative ideas for graduation gifting.

Add some fun to the party and disguise their gift! The dividers hold your gift in place inside a shirt box to truly make it a surprise. Or take your gift a step further and create sections with the dividers to make a full box of graduation goodies. This creates a presentation with a WOW factor that is sure to cause some excitement when they lift the lid.