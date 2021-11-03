Creve Coeur mom comes up with a unique way to give gifts

Duffy Hofer from Creve Coeur started the company 'Disguise the Surprise'

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Getting a gift can be fun, and so can giving one. Gifts come in all shapes and sizes, and a St. Louis-made product is making it harder to guess what’s in the box by disguising what’s inside.

Duffy Hofer from Creve Coeur started the company Disguise the Surprise. “It is a set of dividers, 12 pieces in set, 4 lengths. What you do is assemble them inside of a shirt box. If you hand someone a shirt box, they think it’s clothes.”

She would spend a lot of time trying to make the gift box look different so they wouldn’t guess what was inside, and that’s when the idea for Disguise the Surprise was born.

The dividers cost $12.99 with a box and $11.99 without a box. The dividers can be used to disguise a smaller present or as a way to present many gifts in a fun way, and they can be reused.

Whether it’s baby showers, graduations, birthdays or holidays, Duffy wants you to get creative and reimagine gift giving.

Disguise the Surprise just launched in October, and she says there is nothing else like it. So, she uses her social media pages to get the word out and teach people how to use the dividers.