DIY Demos with Dana: 4 easy and spooky Halloween treats

To get you in the Halloween spirit, DIY Dana DiPiazza shared some fun, easy project ideas that will have the whole family entertained and festive.

Example video title will go here for this video

There’s nothing scarier than Halloween sneaking up on you, leaving you un-prepared and basic.

This spooky season leave it to Dana, to bring you the best DIY projects that will have your friends wondering how you became a creative genius overnight.

The first spooky snack & Halloween DIY project on the list are CUTIE treats, with no tricks in sight!

It’s the perfect and easy way to jazz up lunchtime for the kids, or treat your friends to a SWEET surprise...one that will leave them feeling energized.

Since these cuties look like little pumpkins, you'll only have to decorate the peel.

All you need to complete this project is Cuties and a permanent marker.

If you really want to jazz it up, you can grab your hot glue gun, some googly eyes and pipe cleaners and turn your cuties into spiders or monsters.

To package them up nice and cute, grab some treat bags and ribbon. This makes them perfect for the lunch box or your trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Next up is the easiest way to spice up your charcuterie board for your next gathering, with ghosts that are just too good to eat.

All you’ll need for this one is a bag of marshmallows, some black icing or a marker with edible ink. Grab some treat sticks if you want them to stand tall and make it even easier for guests to eat.

How easy is that? And now you have scary cute finger food!

Another fruit DIY for your Halloween party...all you’ll need for this one is that same black icing or a food marker and some bananas.

Cut your banana in half, then cut the bottom in a zig zag, before adding your face with the icing.

Now, the last DIY… is just to DIE for.

You’ll just need to whip up some brownies and if you have a cookie cutter... that’s super helpful...but we’re going for a coffin shape which is pretty easy to cut out yourself if you don’t have one.

All you do is write your message with some icing and you’re done!