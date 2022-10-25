DIY Demos with Dana: Spooky DIY Halloween Crafts

Dana shares a few simple and inexpensive ways to jazz up your Halloween candy for trick or treaters, and fun crafts to do with the kids.

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is sneaking up on us so you know what that means!

We’ve got to make the most of the rest of Spooky season.

Earlier this month I showed you a few DIY Halloween snacks to make that were easy and affordable to make, but best of all, so much fun to do.

Today, I’m sharing a few simple and inexpensive ways to jazz up your Halloween candy for trick or treaters and fun crafts to do with the kids.

First on the list today are a couple of ways to jazz up your lollies this Halloween for your trick or treaters or maybe for your kids Halloween candy that they’re bringing to school.

We’re starting with some pretty simple supplies.

You’ll need lollipops, black pipe cleaners and if you really want to get fancy with it grab your hot glue gun and some googly eyes.

We’re making creepy crawly spiders.

All you have to do is take three of those pipe cleaners, cut them in half and wrap each side around the stick to make the legs. And then we’re just bending those a bit so it can stand on its own.

Look how spooky that is!

Now all you have to do is add a little glue and you’ve got some very creepy crawlers trying to make their way into your candy bag.

Another way to spice up your trick or treat candy this Halloween is with some ghosts.

This one is super easy and mess-free.

All you’ll need is those lollies or anything with a stick attached to it, some tissue paper or tissues right out the box, any kind of ribbon or string, scissors to snip the ribbon, and a marker.

All we’re doing here is covering the candy with a tissue andwrapping a ribbon around it.

You can already see how spooky this looks.

Then, we’re taking our marker and adding our eyes and mouth, of course you can grab your googly eyes for this one, too.

Super fun to make with the little ones, especially if you use a washable marker.

The last DIY Halloween craft on our list this morning is a haunted house.

You can really get wild and fun with this one. I’ll be showing you how to make it nice and easy. Again, little mess and pretty relaxing to make.

We’re starting off with some toilet paper or paper towel rolls, construction paper, scissors and some glue.

All we’re doing is cutting that construction paper to fit around the roll and gluing that on. I chose to make my haunted house black, but of course, make it any color you want.

Then with a different color, we’re cutting a semi circle for the roof, and folding that to make a cone that you can just glue or tape together to stick on top.

For the windows, I just cut out some circles and cut those circles in 4s. I added some fake spider webs to make it extra spooky and there you have it.

A haunted house all ready for creepy crawlers, ghosts and goblins, and of course the trick or treaters too.

I had so much fun making all of those fun little DIY crafts and although the idea for these started around fun projects for the kids, I thought these were so relaxing to make so you could even take these ideas to your girls night, date night or do them yourself.

If you attempt any of these or the snacks mentioned in my last DIY demo… send me a picture on social media you can find me on all platforms @DanaDiPiazza.