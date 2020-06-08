DIY with Dana: Making a 'Home' sign

Pinspiration supplies all the tools you’ll need.

ST. LOUIS — Many are spending lots of time at home lately, and many are working on Pinterest-inspired projects. With the help of Pinspiration, a DIY and craft studio in Chesterfield, Dana Dean created a DIY home sign.

Amanda Wibbenmeyer from Pinspiration explained that the ‘Home’ sign is one of the studio’s most popular projects.

Grab your board and choose what you want your board color to be.

“You want to ensure you get a good coat along exterior edge but then we have crevices inside letters as well. You want to make sure you are getting those too for a great look,” Amanda said.

In place of the ‘O’, you can choose a number of shapes to put in its place, such as a fall leaf or a pumpkin. You can add a velcro piece to switch it out for different seasons.

The next step is to paint the shapes.

It’s a craft that’s fun for all ages.

Check out pinspiration.com.