Doctor of Physical Therapy, Ashely Kumar, shares tips for coping with stress, anxiety

ST. LOUIS — In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to escape stress. Yet, the damages this chronic stress can have on your physical body -- could be life altering.

Ashley Kumar is a physical therapist that works out of PALM Health, a holistic wellness center located in Ladue, MO. Aside from pain management, Kumar approaches the body as a whole.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Kumar joined Mary in studio to share simple stress reduction techniques through breathing exercises.

"An easy way to manage stress is by using something that’s always with you; your breath. However, when the body gets stuck in a stressful breathing pattern it forgets how to Diaphragmatically Breath. This is the optimal breathing pattern. I am very passionate about making sure people are doing this properly so they can have a coping technique," Kumar said.

Kumar is hosting a Diaphragmatic Breathing Workshop at PALM Health on October 21, 2023 from 1-2:00 pm for the general public for $30.

