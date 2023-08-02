Doctors of Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc. brings specialized cardiothoracic care to Belleville IL.

Dr. Harold Roberts and Dr. Brian Meyers are world renowned surgeons spearheading the new practice across the river.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Washington University cardiothoracic surgeons, have expanded their services to patients living in Illinois through Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. The group is building up a new practice at BJC Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dr. Harold Roberts and Dr. Brian Meyers are the world renowned surgeons spearheading the new practice.

"For a couple of years now, we've been working on a way of bringing our care from St. Louis to Bellville to Illinois, explains Dr. Meyers. "It's just a way to meet our patients halfway or Illinois patients halfway."

Meyers is a Thoracic Surgeon, He was born in Illinois and completed his schooling in the state, too.

Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Harold Roberts is the head of the program. Roberts has strong ties to the Belleville community and a family legacy in Belleville medicine. The doctor is married to Belleville native, Angelica Anagastopulos, her father was a Belleville Physician. Their daughter Sophie is becoming a Cardiac Surgeon as well.

"The really nice thing is that if we run into a more complex problem, we always have the ability to call on our colleagues and the rest of the faculty at Barnes-Jewish. So, you know, we're practicing in a community hospital, but we've got major university backing, and I think it's really the best of both worlds," Roberts says.

This is just one great aspect of the City of Belleville. For more information about this community visit belleville.net.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.