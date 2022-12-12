Doing The Most Good: The Salvation Army

Lt. Col. Bob Webster and Captain Cassie Grey fill us in on the Red Kettle Campaign and all that The Salvation Army is doing this Christmas season.

ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army is especially busy in the lead up to Christmas with the fundraising with the Red Kettle Campaign for the 75th Anniversary of the Tree of Lights.

Monday morning, Lt. Col. Bob Webster and Captain Cassie Grey joined Mary in studio to share more.

The bell ringers are iconic images of The Salvation Army, and they’ve had a lot of help from across the community this year!

"Local organizations are getting involved with the bell ringing this year including the Cardinals, The Blues, Ameren Corporation. So many members of the community are helping us,” Grey explained.

The Salvation Army does so much for our community, and the money raised during the Christmas season is essential. The Red Kettle Campaign helps to make this work possible, and they have a big goal this year.

“This year we have a goal of $6.2 million for the St. Louis area. Across the state and in Southern Illinois our goal is $12.1 million. We have a lot of work to do but we know with the kindness of the community, we’ll get there," Lt. Col. Webster said.

If you would like to come and ring the bell at the Red Kettle, visit registertoring.com. It’s easy to sign up and volunteer your time and you can even set up a virtual kettle to raise money online. If you would like to make a direct donation, please visit salarmymidland.org or call at (314) 646-3000.

