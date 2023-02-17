Domonique Morisseau’s Confederates plays at the Rep

The midwest premier of Dominque Morisseau’s Confederates is now playing through March 10 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The mid-west premier of Dominque Morisseau’s Confederates is now playing through March 10 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

This illuminating drama brilliantly bends the continuum of time and weaves together the stark realities of racial and gender bias shared by two women who live centuries apart.

Tickets are available here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.