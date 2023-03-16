Don’t go hungry this St. Pat’s Day, stop by Felix’s Pizza Pub

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching, and we have your ‘must-do’s’ set! Don’t go hungry during the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Located in the heart of Dogtown, lies Felix’s Pizza Pub. This morning, general Manager, Maria Fonseca, and Chef and Co-Owner, Andy Roesch, joined Mary in studio to share about their big ‘paddy!’ The two share you can expect their amazing pizza including the biggest slice in STL on the 17th. Felix’s also offers their 2022 Wing Ding People's Choice trashed wings.