Don't miss out on the STL Influencer Bootcamp

The STL Influencer Bootcamp is a free comprehensive curriculum that covers everything from social media strategy to analytics. Attendees will learn the latest trends and tactics for building a robust online community, engaging with their audience, and everything they need to become successful social media influencers, all while staying local in St. Louis.

Wednesday morning, Internet Personality and Musician, Finnegan Stewart, and STL Influencer of the Year, Braden Tewolde, joined Mary in studio to share about the event. The two explain the event will be a continued series in which Finnegan and Braden will provide ongoing mentorship and guidance to build a thriving and successful influencer community from the incredible talent already located locally.