Don’t miss Walk for Wishes on April 10th

Meet Preston, a kid who had his wish granted by Make A Wish in 2019.

ST. LOUIS — Make A Wish Missouri and Kansas is holding its annual signature fundraiser Walk for Wishes on April 10th. The St. Louis Walk for Wishes has been the largest Make A Wish walk in the country for the last 9 years. In the last 3 years alone, the event has raised money to fund more than 400 wishes for critically ill children in the St. Louis area.

Today, Dana is introducing us to Preston whose wish was granted in 2019. Preston is a local teenager who went from being diagnosed with a brain tumor to having the best day of his life all thanks to the Make A Wish foundation.

In 2019 Preston’s wish came true, to meet the St. Louis Cardinals. The 13-year-old got to be with the players for batting practice and became an honorary member of the media. He even got to throw out the first pitch that day. Tyler O’Neill then hit a home run for Preston! The Make A Wish foundation made all this and more possible for Preston.

Preston had brain surgery to remove 90% of the tumor and will continue to get MRIs every year to make sure it doesn’t grow. Even though meeting the Cardinals happened on one day in 2019, the experience is one Preston will remember for a lifetime. He says that his day with the Cardinals helped him know he could get through his surgery and treatment.

This year’s Walk for Wishes will take place on April 10th. The community is invited to register, create, or join a team to walk wherever you are. Use the hashtag #walkforwishesSTL to celebrate making wishes come true. Donations raised go directly towards helping grant wishes just like Preston’s.

Courtney and Dana would love your support, they are both hoping to raise $1,000 in donations each. If you would like to join Dana’s team and donate, information can be found on walkforwishes.org, find the St. Louis event, and search for Dana Dean under team names.

