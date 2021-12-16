Last-minute holiday shopping in Downtown Belleville

Brought to you in part by Illinois Office of Tourism and ILLINOISouth Tourism

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Downtown Belleville is filled with adorable shops and décor and will definitely put you in a festive mood.

Santa Claus joined Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean on Main Street for some last-minute shopping ideas – just in case the elves don’t have time to get it done before Christmas Eve.

This segment was brought to you in part by the Illinois Office of Tourism and ILLINOISouth Tourism. To learn more about shopping in Downtown Belleville, visit bellevillemainstreet.net.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.