Dr. Guilak and Changing the Course of Pediatric Orthopedic Medicine

For years, Farshid Guilak, Ph.D., research director at Shriners Children’s St. Louis, and his team have led innovation in the area of regenerative medicine.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Farshid Guilak is changing the course of pediatric orthopedic medicine right here in St. Louis. For years, Guilak has led innovation in the area of regenerative medicine also known as -- cell engineering.

Guilak moved to St. Louis a little over six years ago to build a cutting-edge research laboratory at Shriner’s Children’s hospital.

Housed in this state-of-the-art lab is a research project that includes creating cartilage from a pediatric patient’s own stem cells – for use in patients who suffer from juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

"We don't want children getting joint replacements, which unfortunately happens quite a bit now," the doctor explained. "What we're hoping to do is replace the worn out cartilage in the joint and not have to completely cut off the bone and the rest of the joint, but then keep the joint going for another ten or 15 years when the patient's old enough to actually get a joint replacement."

But his work does not just there. This is just one of the 25 research projects Guilak’s team is heading right now. The innovative team is made possible by Shriners Children’s strong partnership with Washington University Orthopedics.

Dr. Guilak, recently received one of the highest honors in the field of health and medicine. Not only was he named to both the newest classes of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Engineering, but just this month, he was named to the National Academy of Inventors.

2022 has shined a much deserved light on Dr. Guilak and his team's work and passion.

For further information, visit shrinerschildrens.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.