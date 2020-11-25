Dr. Vidan is back with some tips of how to properly hold your screens so as not to strain your neck.

ST. LOUIS — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and that means a lot of online shopping. But, is holiday tech killing your neck? Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic in Brentwood is here to help.

Dr. Vidan says that it is not only the shopping online for technology with technology, but what we are doing with the things we are getting that can hurt our necks. One thing to think about is how we position ourselves when we are on the computer just in everyday life. He says that people are typically looking down at their phones or various other devices for about 4-5 hours a day. Looking down a device can create problems like head pain, neck pain and shoulder pain.

There are some easy modifications you can make, such as just holding your phone up by your face instead of down in your lap. The same can be done with monitors, just raise them up a bit so they are at eye level.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 South Brentwood Blvd. Give them a call at 314-678-9355 or visit drvidan.com.

