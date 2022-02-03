Experiencing pain from an accident last week during the winter storm? Vidan Family Chiropractic can help

Dr. Vidan has seen an uptick in patients since last week, and he is helping them every step of the way

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The snow and ice have melted, but for many, the pain from a small or big accident hasn’t stopped.

Dr. Vidan Family Chiropractic Brentwood has seen an uptick in patients since last week, and he is helping them every step of the way.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 S Brentwood Blvd.

For more information, call (314) 370-2978 or visit drvidan.com. You can also follow Vidan Family Chiropractic on Instagram.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.