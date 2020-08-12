St. Louis native writes children's books turning bedtime rituals into whimsical adventures

John R. Green said he wrote the books based off of his own experiences with his children.

John R. Green is a 25-year veteran of ABC News and is currently Executive Producer of Special Programming.

The multiple Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer has another achievement to add to his resume. A children's book author.

'Dream Grabber and the second one 'Dream Jumper' are children's books which turn bedtime rituals into whimsical adventures.

In 'Dream Grabber', a loving father shows his little boy how to overcome his fear of going to sleep by sharing his secret ability to grab bad dreams and replace them with beautiful ones that float invisibly in the air.

In 'Dream Jumper' a little girl, who deeply dreads being alone in her dreams, is comforted by her father when he reveals that he has magical powers allowing him to jump into her dreams while they are both asleep. She imagines him flying on a unicorn and sliding down rainbows into a pool of teddy bears.

Green said he wrote the books based off of his own experiences with his children.



"When my kids were about three years old, they both had different reasons for not wanting to go to bed at night. It took a while for me to really understand why they were scared. But ultimately, I learned that my son AJ was afraid of nightmares. My daughter, it was a little different. She didn't want to be alone in her room or in her dreams. So with that, I came up with the idea of creating a bedtime rituals for them where I was the hero and I had magic powers to replace his bad dreams with good ones that float invisibly in the air," said Green.

Green really hopes parents...especially dads...take away something in reading these books to their children.



"Oftentimes you hear about mom putting the kids to bed and comforting them when they're scared. I'd like to encourage more dads to take on that role," said Green.

In honor of the launch, Green had donated more than 80 books to the current first-grade class at Old Bonhomme Elementary School so every child has the chance to read the books.

Both books are now available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.