Dreamologist offering online course to help you understand dreams

ST. LOUIS — If you've had some crazy dreams during the pandemic, you're not alone.

Certified Dreamologist, teacher, and counselor Laurel Clark says dreams can help us by giving us guidance and insight into our life lessons, offering solutions and innovative ideas when we need to be flexible and resilient.

She's offering a 4-week online course called Understanding Your Dreams. The course is Thursday evenings on March 11, 18, 25, and April 7 at 8:30 p.m. and costs $197, which covers all the weeks.

Register through her website or on Eventbrite.