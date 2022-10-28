'Drink Masters' premieres on Netflix starring St. Louis mixologist Meredith Barry

Meredith Barry was one of the twelve mixologists competing for the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

Example video title will go here for this video

Drink Masters, a new unscripted series which premiered on Netflix TODAY - October 28. Drink Masters showcases twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

Meredith Barry was one of the twelve mixologists competing for the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. In 2021, she was named Best Bartender St. Louis. That same year, Meredith opened her first bar, Platypus in St. Louis. Platypus just recently won Best New Bar and Best Cocktails in Saint Louis for Riverfront Times Readers Choice in 2022.

Meredith has spent the last decade studying and exploring the world of liquid libations, running bar programs, developing menus and consulting.